Svedberg will compete with Alex Stalock for the primary backup goalie job in Minnesota this season, the Pioneer Press reports.

The undrafted Swede does have NHL experience -- he recorded 19 games with the Bruins between 2013-14 -- but Svedberg will have to beat out Stalock, whose resume includes experience playing in five different levels of North American hockey. At the very least, it appears that Wild coach Bruce Boudreau is keeping his options open with training camp looming.