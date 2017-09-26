Svedberg made saves on all 17 shots he faced in a 5-1 preseason loss Sunday against Colorado.

The Swede played perfectly until he was taken out in the middle of the second period, and even made seven power-play saves. This is Svedberg's first season in North America since 2014-15 when he started 21 games for Boston, and he's battling Steve Michalek and Alex Stalock for the backup goaltending job behind Devan Dubnyk.