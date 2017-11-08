Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Recalled from AHL Iowa
Svedberg was recalled from AHL Iowa, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He'll serve as the backup to Devan Dubnyk with Alex Stalock set to miss the game to be with his wife, who is expecting the couples' second child. Svedberg may be back in the NHL for just one game.
More News
-
Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Goes on waivers•
-
Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Posts clean sheet•
-
Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Gives up two goals in Wild debut•
-
Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Starting preseason contest•
-
Wild's Niklas Svedberg: In consideration for backup duty•
-
Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Comes to terms with Minnesota•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...