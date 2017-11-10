Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Wild reassigned Svedberg to AHL Iowa on Friday.
Alex Stalock rejoined the Wild on Thursday following the birth of his daughter, so Minnesota is no longer in need of Svedberg's services as a backup netminder. The 28-year-old Swede will return to his role as AHL Iowa's primary backstop.
