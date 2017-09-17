Svedberg will start in goal for Monday's preseason matchup with Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Having spent the last two seasons playing in Russia with Salavat Ufa, Svedberg was brought to Minnesota to compete with Alex Stalock for the position of backup goaltender. The Wild will get their first look at him in game action Monday, though he will only play two periods before turning the net over to Steve Michalek.