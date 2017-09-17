Wild's Niklas Svedberg: Starting preseason contest
Svedberg will start in goal for Monday's preseason matchup with Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Having spent the last two seasons playing in Russia with Salavat Ufa, Svedberg was brought to Minnesota to compete with Alex Stalock for the position of backup goaltender. The Wild will get their first look at him in game action Monday, though he will only play two periods before turning the net over to Steve Michalek.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...