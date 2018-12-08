Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Ascends to top six

Niederreiter will work in the top six during Friday's game versus the Oilers, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Niederreiter receives a promotion from the bottom six since Mikko Koivu (lower body) will sit out. The 26-year-old has 13 points and a minus-10 rating in 28 games, but he'll be working with Eric Staal and Jason Zucker now, making him a worthy fantasy commodity.