Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Ascends to top six
Niederreiter will work in the top six during Friday's game versus the Oilers, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Niederreiter receives a promotion from the bottom six since Mikko Koivu (lower body) will sit out. The 26-year-old has 13 points and a minus-10 rating in 28 games, but he'll be working with Eric Staal and Jason Zucker now, making him a worthy fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stuck on fourth line•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Sparks late surge by offense•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Finally pots first goal of 2018-19•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Records two-assist night•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Helps Minnesota extend winning streak•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Snaps out of funk•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...