Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Assist in season-opening loss

Niederreiter had an assist and two hits in Friday's loss at Denver. However, he had several turnovers and was a minus-1, TheAthletic.com reports.

Niederreiter didn't have a shot on goal and for at least one game didn't look like he'll bounce back from last year's disappointing season. Still, he begins the season on a line with a revived Zach Parise so that will help.

