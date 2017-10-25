Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Back on ice for solo skates

Niederreiter (ankle) has begun skating by himself as part of his injury rehab, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

High-ankle sprains typically come with extended absences for the athlete, with El Nino having already missed the past four games. While he's counted on heavily in power-play situations, the Wild still rank fifth in the league in conversion percentage (27.3) on the man advantage, and it's actually the team's porous penalty kill -- where Niederreiter isn't deployed -- that's in need of a major boost.