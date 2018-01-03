Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Cleared to play
Niederreiter (ankle) will suit up against the Sabres on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Niederreiter missed the Wild's previous five outings due to his ankle injury, but will rejoin the lineup -- likely in a top six-role -- Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, during which he managed a meager two assists, six shots on goal and two blocks. Despite his recent struggled, the Switzerland native figures to retake his spot on the power play, where he is averaging 2:22 of ice time.
More News
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Eyeing return Thursday•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Ruled out for weekend•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Out for at least one game•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Seen in walking boot•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Departs contest with suspected ankle injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...