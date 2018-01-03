Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Cleared to play

Niederreiter (ankle) will suit up against the Sabres on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Niederreiter missed the Wild's previous five outings due to his ankle injury, but will rejoin the lineup -- likely in a top six-role -- Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, during which he managed a meager two assists, six shots on goal and two blocks. Despite his recent struggled, the Switzerland native figures to retake his spot on the power play, where he is averaging 2:22 of ice time.