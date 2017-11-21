Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Continues recent hot streak
Niederreiter scored his sixth goal of the season in Monday's overtime loss to New Jersey. He's scored a goal in four consecutive games as he's focused on playing near the net. "I have to go there to be successful, and that's what I've been trying to do. Getting more shots on net and I'm glad I'm getting rewarded at the moment," he told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Niederreiter continues his recent hot streak with six goals and three assists in his last 11 games. Unfortunately he's not getting much help as just four Wild forwards have scored goals since Nov. 6.
