Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Departs contest with suspected ankle injury

Niederreiter sustained an apparent ankle injury in Friday's game against the Panthers, Dan Myers of the Wild's official site reports.

The contest was in the third period at the time of this writing, with Niederreiter limited to 2:34 of ice time before leaving. More details should surface at the conclusion of the game, but a sudden return for the power winger doesn't look promising at this point.

