Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Departs contest with suspected ankle injury
Niederreiter sustained an apparent ankle injury in Friday's game against the Panthers, Dan Myers of the Wild's official site reports.
The contest was in the third period at the time of this writing, with Niederreiter limited to 2:34 of ice time before leaving. More details should surface at the conclusion of the game, but a sudden return for the power winger doesn't look promising at this point.
More News
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Seen in walking boot•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Tallies game-winner versus Sharks•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Notches two goals•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Continues recent hot streak•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stretches point streak to five games•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Records helper in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...