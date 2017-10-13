Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Diagnosed with high-ankle sprain

Niederreiter has been placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss a minimum of three weeks.

This is a huge blow to the Wild, as they'll now be without two of their best offensive weapons in Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle, who is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a broken fibula, for the foreseeable future. Niederreiter has gone scoreless through the first three games of Minnesota's 2017-18 campaign, but he was a major component of the team's offense last season, racking up 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games. That production is nearly impossible to replace, but the recently recalled Luke Kunin will presumably take on a prominent role for the Wild while Niederreiter and Coyle are sidelined, making the University of Wisconsin product a must-add in most fantasy formats.