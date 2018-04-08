Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Dishes out two helpers Saturday
Niederreiter posted two assists in 14:34 of ice time Saturday against the Sharks.
Saturday was the seventh time this season that Niederreiter failed to record a shot on goal, but the two assists breaks a seven-game scoring drought. Niederreiter finishes the regular season with 18 goals and 32 points, which is the lowest output he's had since the 2013-14 campaign, but he did miss 19 games with a lower-body injury.
