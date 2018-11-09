Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Finally pots first goal of 2018-19

Niederreiter scored his first goal of the season -- on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

It took him 15 games and 27 shots, but Niederreiter finally has a goal this season. Hopefully the 26-year-old forward can start to grip the stick a little less tightly now and attempt to continue the upward career trajectory that was interrupted last season, when his production dipped to 32 points (18 goals) following a career-best 25 goals and 57 points in 2016-17.