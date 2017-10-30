Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Game-time decision against Jets

Niederreiter (ankle) will be a game-time decision heading into Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg.

Niederreiter continues to trend in the right direction, having been sidelined for the Wild's previous six outings. In his three appearances prior to getting hurt, the winger failed to secure a point while putting 11 pucks on net and dishing out five hits. If given the all-clear -- and activated off injured reserve -- the 25-year-old will likely take on bottom-six responsibilities at the onset, but could work his way into a more prominent role.