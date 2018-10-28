Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Helps Minnesota extend winning streak
Niederreiter produced an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 home win over the Avalanche.
Niederreiter has two assists representing his point total over the last three games, and it's important to note that all of those were Minnesota wins. Actually, the Wild currently have the longest winning streak in the league with five straight, so consider taking a flier on El Nino if your fantasy team is thin at the winger/forward position.
