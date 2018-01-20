Wild's Nino Niederreiter: More clarity on lower-body issue
Niederreiter's (lower body) injury doesn't concern his ankle, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
This is noteworthy because the alliterative one had missed five straight games with an ankle malady before returning with a hat trick against the Sabres on Jan. 4. Still, El Nino's not expected to return until after the All-Star break, meaning he should miss at least four more contests for a Minnesota team currently sitting in sixth place within the Central Division.
More News
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Out through All-Star break•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Out three more games•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Will sit with lower-body injury•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Returns with hat trick•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Cleared to play•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Eyeing return Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...