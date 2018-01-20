Wild's Nino Niederreiter: More clarity on lower-body issue

Niederreiter's (lower body) injury doesn't concern his ankle, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

This is noteworthy because the alliterative one had missed five straight games with an ankle malady before returning with a hat trick against the Sabres on Jan. 4. Still, El Nino's not expected to return until after the All-Star break, meaning he should miss at least four more contests for a Minnesota team currently sitting in sixth place within the Central Division.