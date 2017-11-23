Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Notches two goals

Niederreiter tallied two goals, including one on the power play, versus the Sabres on Wednesday.

The hot streak continues or Niedderreiter. He is in the middle of a seven-game point streak and a five-game goal streak. Since returning from injury, he's only been held without a point twice in 12 games.

