Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Notches two goals
Niederreiter tallied two goals, including one on the power play, versus the Sabres on Wednesday.
The hot streak continues or Niedderreiter. He is in the middle of a seven-game point streak and a five-game goal streak. Since returning from injury, he's only been held without a point twice in 12 games.
