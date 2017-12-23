Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Out for at least one game

Niederreiter's (ankle) status is unclear, but he'll at least miss Saturday's road game against the Lightning, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Niederreiter, who appeared to take a shot off his left ankle in Friday's game against the Panthers, was spotted in a walking boot after the 4-2 loss. His next chance to play now arrives Wednesday against the visiting Stars.

