Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Out three more games

Niederreiter (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday or in the WIld's next two games this weekend, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Niederreiter just returned Jan. 4 from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he scored three goals in his first game back. His return date is unclear and it seems likely he may miss more than a week. The Wild do have five days between games after this weekend, so his next chance to play will be Jan. 20 against Tampa Bay.