Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Out through All-Star break
Niederreiter (lower body) will not return until after the All-Star break.
Niederreiter continues to recover from a lower-body ailment, but the timetable has been pushed back on multiple occasions thus far. He will now be sidelined until Jan. 30 at the earliest, leaving the team shorthanded among forwards. Kyle Rau -- who was recalled by the Wild on Friday -- is expected to make his NHL debut Friday and could see a fair amount of action in the next couple of weeks.
