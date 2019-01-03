Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Picks apple in second straight game
Niederreiter emerged with a secondary assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Niederreiter flicked the puck to Jordan Greenway, who was the primary facilitator on defenseman Jared Spurgeon's game-tying tally with 10:24 remaining in the second period. Make that 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) for El Nino, as the Swiss national is starting to heat up again after enduring a six-game point drought leading up to New Year's Eve.
More News
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stretches goal streak with big game•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Picks up goal and assist in win•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Ascends to top six•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stuck on fourth line•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Sparks late surge by offense•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Finally pots first goal of 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...