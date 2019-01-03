Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Picks apple in second straight game

Niederreiter emerged with a secondary assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Niederreiter flicked the puck to Jordan Greenway, who was the primary facilitator on defenseman Jared Spurgeon's game-tying tally with 10:24 remaining in the second period. Make that 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) for El Nino, as the Swiss national is starting to heat up again after enduring a six-game point drought leading up to New Year's Eve.