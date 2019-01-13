Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Pockets power-play goal

Niederreiter scored a goal on the man advantage in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Niederreiter scored his third power-play goal of the year and first since mid-November. The 26-year-old is once again stuck in a disappointing season on the offensive end with just 21 points in 44 games. He's currently registering just a 10.8 shooting percentage, his worst since the 2013-14 campaign.