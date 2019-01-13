Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Pockets power-play goal
Niederreiter scored a goal on the man advantage in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Niederreiter scored his third power-play goal of the year and first since mid-November. The 26-year-old is once again stuck in a disappointing season on the offensive end with just 21 points in 44 games. He's currently registering just a 10.8 shooting percentage, his worst since the 2013-14 campaign.
More News
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Picks apple in second straight game•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stretches goal streak with big game•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Picks up goal and assist in win•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Ascends to top six•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stuck on fourth line•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Sparks late surge by offense•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...