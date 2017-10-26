Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Possibly returning Halloween night

Niederreiter (ankle) is setting his sights on returning for Tuesday's home game against the Jets, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

A crafty offensive creator with a physical edge, Niederreiter has missed the past four games, with the Wild winning only once over that span. He was back on the ice skating by himself Wednesday, and this latest report adds that El Nino is preparing for a full practice Friday, at which point it''ll be even more clear whether he is to return against Winnipeg.