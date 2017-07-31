Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Re-ups with Wild, avoids arbitration

Niederreiter signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension Sunday with Minnesota.

The man they call "El Nino" officially has a new deal, keeping him in the State of Hockey for the next half decade and preventing his arbitration hearing, which was set for Thursday. Niederreiter enjoyed career highs pretty much across the board last season, as his 25 goals, 32 assists, 57 points, plus-17 rating, 186 shots, 14 power-play goals and 2:00 of average power-play time were all new personal bests. He'll continue to man the second left-wing slot behind Zach Parise and hold down his role on the team's top power-play unit heading into 2017-18.

