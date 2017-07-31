Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Re-ups with Wild, avoids arbitration
Niederreiter signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension Sunday with Minnesota.
The man they call "El Nino" officially has a new deal, keeping him in the State of Hockey for the next half decade and preventing his arbitration hearing, which was set for Thursday. Niederreiter enjoyed career highs pretty much across the board last season, as his 25 goals, 32 assists, 57 points, plus-17 rating, 186 shots, 14 power-play goals and 2:00 of average power-play time were all new personal bests. He'll continue to man the second left-wing slot behind Zach Parise and hold down his role on the team's top power-play unit heading into 2017-18.
More News
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Files for arbitration•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: No preliminary talks on extension•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Could re-sign with Minnesota•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Establishes career best in goals•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Starting to heat up again•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...