Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Ready to rock Tuesday

Niederreiter (ankle) will return to action Tuesday night against the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

El Nino was originally expected to be a game-time decision for the upcoming contest, but all signs point to him being out there after a six-game injury layoff. Given Niederreiter's profile as a top-six playmaker with a role on the man advantage, it'll be worth activating him immediately in the fantasy realm.

