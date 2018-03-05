Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Records apple
Niederreiter picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Detroit.
After having a career-best season when he scored 57 points in 82 games in 2016-17, Niederreiter's rate of production has dipped in 2017-18, having logged just 24 points in 47 games. Despite his relative struggles, the fifth-overall pick in 2010 possesses plenty of offensive ability and averages over two minutes of power-play time on ice per game.
