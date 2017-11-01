Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Records helper in loss
Niederreiter (ankle) returned to action for Tuesday night's game against the Jets, picking up a primary assist in the evening's 2-1 loss.
Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck moved to 6-0-1 on the season, despite El Nino's late bid to rally back from a two-goal deficit. Still, if you have fantasy shares in the burly winger, it must be refreshing to know that he was productive in his first contest following a six-game injury layoff.
