Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Records two-assist night
Niederreiter notched a pair of assists Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Oilers.
The fifth overall selection in 2010 has yet to score a goal in 2018-19 but does have five assists to his name. While Niederreiter continues to be snake-bitten in the goal department, he did manage to secure a power-play helper in Tuesday's win and will remain on the hunt for his first goal Saturday when the Wild travel to St. Louis. In 24 career games against the Blues, Niederreiter has scored six times to go along with five assists.
