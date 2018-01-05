Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Returns with hat trick
Niederreiter scored a hat trick in his return from an ankle injury Thursday against the Sabres.
It was the second career hat trick for Niederreiter, who had missed the past five games. One of the goals came with the man advantage, where he's currently playing on the first power-play unit. The 25-year-old now has 13 goals and 19 points in 30 games and is sporting a tidy plus-11 rating. He possesses a lethal shot, so make note of his return and get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...