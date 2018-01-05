Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Returns with hat trick

Niederreiter scored a hat trick in his return from an ankle injury Thursday against the Sabres.

It was the second career hat trick for Niederreiter, who had missed the past five games. One of the goals came with the man advantage, where he's currently playing on the first power-play unit. The 25-year-old now has 13 goals and 19 points in 30 games and is sporting a tidy plus-11 rating. He possesses a lethal shot, so make note of his return and get him in your lineup.