Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Ruled out for weekend

Niederreiter (ankle) will miss the Wild's next two outings.

Niederreiter has already been sidelined for a pair of contests, which will bring his stint on the sidelines up to four games -- at minimum. Prior to getting hurt, Swiss international was bogged down in a six-game goal drought. When the 25-year-old returns to the lineup remains uncertain, but it will likely be in a top-six role to help stabilize the revolving door that has become the Wild left wing.