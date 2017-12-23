Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Seen in walking boot
Niederreiter (ankle) was spotted in a walking boot after leaving Friday's game against the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters after the 4-2 road loss that he didn't have an update on Niederreiter, but obviously it's discouraging that the top-six winger's been spotted in a walking boot. Look for El Nino to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's road clash with the Lightning.
