Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Seen in walking boot

Niederreiter (ankle) was spotted in a walking boot after leaving Friday's game against the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters after the 4-2 road loss that he didn't have an update on Niederreiter, but obviously it's discouraging that the top-six winger's been spotted in a walking boot. Look for El Nino to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's road clash with the Lightning.