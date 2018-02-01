Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Set to return Friday

Niederreiter (lower body) will return Friday evening against the visiting Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

This will mark Niederreiter's return from an eight-game injury layoff, but there are plenty of reasons to get hyped about his return. The Swiss-born power forward has provided 13 goals (career-high 19.7 shooting percentage) and 19 points through 31 games to complement a plus-11 rating, plus he has a power-play role locked in.