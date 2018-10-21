Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Snaps out of funk

Niederreiter recorded an even-strength assist Saturday, which proved to be key in a 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning.

Niederreiter wasn't involved in a rally that saw the Wild pot four goals to Tampa's one after the first frame, but fantasy owners will take what they can get from a guy who went pointless for six straight games following his Opening Night apple against the Avalanche. El Nino's ice time average is down for the third consecutive year, which leaves little hope that he can return to the 40-plus-point level he'd previously seen under coach Mike Yeo, who has since been replaced by Bruce Boudreau.