Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Sparks late surge by offense
Niederreiter scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
The Wild scored all four of their goals in the third period, with Niederreiter getting the comeback rolling with his third tally of the season. After an ice-cold start to the campaign, the 26-year-old now has a respectable seven points in 11 games through November, including all three of his goals.
