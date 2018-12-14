Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stretches goal streak with big game
Niederreiter produced two goals, an assist, four shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over Florida.
Talk about stuffing the stat sheet. Niederreiter scored his team's first two goals and assisted on Zach Parise's marker, which made it 4-1 early in the third. After lighting the lamp just three times in the first 28 games, Niederreiter's come alive with four tallies over a three-game goal streak.
