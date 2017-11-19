Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stretches point streak to five games

Niederreiter potted a goal during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Niederrieter has been a model of consistency since returning from injury in late-October with five goals and eight points in his last 10 games. The Swiss winger is getting plenty of opportunity to best last season's 57-point campaign, so play him regularly.

