Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stretches point streak to five games
Niederreiter potted a goal during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Niederrieter has been a model of consistency since returning from injury in late-October with five goals and eight points in his last 10 games. The Swiss winger is getting plenty of opportunity to best last season's 57-point campaign, so play him regularly.
