Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Strikes on man advantage
Niederreiter provided a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-1 road win over the Coyotes.
It was only appropriate for Niederreiter and his fellow green shirts to pull off this win on St. Patrick's Day. Minnesota's power winger opened the scoring in this game by tracking down a Matt Dumba point blast that Antti Raanta initially deflected. El Nino's up to 17 goals and 11 assists through 53 games this year, but he's spent quite a bit of time in the trainer's room with ankle and lower-body injuries to dampen his appeal in the fantasy realm.
