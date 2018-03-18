Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Strikes with man advantage

Niederreiter provided a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-1 road win over the Coyotes.

Minnesota's power winger opened the scoring by tracking down a Matt Dumba point blast that Antti Raanta initially deflected. El Nino's up to 17 goals and 11 assists through 53 games this year, but he's spent quite a bit of time in the trainer's room with ankle and lower-body injuries to dampen his appeal in the fantasy realm.