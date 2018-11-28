Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Stuck on fourth line

Niederreiter was a minus-3 in 8:58 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to Arizona. He stayed on the fourth line despite scoring a goal and adding an assist in Friday's win. "Not taking anything away from Nino - he tries hard every game," head coach Bruce Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "We just need that on a consistent basis."

After a slow start with just five assists and no goals in 12 games in October, Niederreiter has three goals and four assists in 12 games in November. However, it looks like he's still stuck in Boudreau's dog house.