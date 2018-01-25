Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Targeting February return

Coach Bruce Boudreau hopes to have Niederreiter (lower body) back Feb. 2 at home against the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The news effectively rules Niederreiter out for the team's next two games versus the Penguins and Blue Jackets on Thursday and Tuesday, respectively. The winger has played in just two of the Wild's previous 13 contests due to various maladies. The Chur, Switzerland native did record a hat trick in one of those two games back, so fantasy owners will no doubt be eager to see him in the lineup as soon as possible.