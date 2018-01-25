Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Targeting February return
Coach Bruce Boudreau hopes to have Niederreiter (lower body) back Feb. 2 at home against the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The news effectively rules Niederreiter out for the team's next two games versus the Penguins and Blue Jackets on Thursday and Tuesday, respectively. The winger has played in just two of the Wild's previous 13 contests due to various maladies. The Chur, Switzerland native did record a hat trick in one of those two games back, so fantasy owners will no doubt be eager to see him in the lineup as soon as possible.
More News
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: More clarity on lower-body issue•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Out through All-Star break•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Out three more games•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Will sit with lower-body injury•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Returns with hat trick•
-
Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Cleared to play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...