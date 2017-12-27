Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Unavailable Wednesday

Niederreiter (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Stars.

Niederreiter will miss a second straight game Wednesday, and the Wild have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to action. Tyler Ennis will likely continue to skate in a top-six role while Niederreiter remains sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories