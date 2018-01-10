Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Will sit with lower-body injury

Niederreiter will sit out of Tuesday's game against the Flames due to a lower-body injury.

Niederreiter just returned Jan. 4 from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he scored three goals in his first game back. He'll likely be replaced by Charlie Coyle on the power play, while Chris Stewart slots into a bottom-six role. Niederreiter's next chance to crack the lineup will be Wednesday against Chicago.