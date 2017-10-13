Wild's Nino Niederreiter: Won't play Saturday
Niederreiter (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
Niederreiter appeared to sustain his injury when Chicago's Tanner Kero fell on his leg during Thursday's matchup with the Blackhawks. Russo believes the 25-year-old forward may be dealing with a high-ankle sprain, an injury which would almost certainly sideline him for multiple weeks. Minnesota should release an update on Niederreiter's condition once the team's training staff is able to perform additional testing.
