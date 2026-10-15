Maatta (upper body) will not play in Thursday's home game against the Blues, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Maatta was injured in the late stages of Minnesota's Frozen Frenzy game, which caused him to miss the final six minutes of the contest. Prior to going down with the injury, Maatta posted a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign with two assists, three shots on net and nine blocked shots across six outings. In his absence Thursday, Matt Kiersted will be elevated to play in Maatta's second line role. Further information will need to be provided regarding the veteran blueliner's timetable to return, but if the injury isn't too serious, he'll likely have a shot to appear in Sunday's matchup against the Blue Jackets.