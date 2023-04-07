Sundqvist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Sundqvist suffered the injury in the second stanza, a tough period for the Wild who also lost Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). He has three goals and seven points in 15 games for the Wild after the trade from Detroit. He picked up seven tallies and 21 points in 52 games with the Red Wings.
More News
-
Wild's Oskar Sundqvist: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Wild's Oskar Sundqvist: Nets first goal with new team•
-
Wild's Oskar Sundqvist: First two points with Wild•
-
Wild's Oskar Sundqvist: Sent to Minnesota•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Registers helper Monday•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Notches power-play assist•