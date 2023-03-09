Sundqvist dished two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Sundqvist picked up his first points as a member of the Wild in his second game with the team. He assisted on goals by linemates Marcus Foligno and Frederick Gaudreau. That trio can chip in offense occasionally, but it will be relied upon primarily for physicality, and Sundqvist contributed in that department with one hit and four PIM.