Sundqvist scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Sundqvist's first goal for the Wild came against one of his former teams. He tied the game at 3-3 in the second period. The winger has been productive in a middle-six role so far, picking up three points through five games with the Wild. For the season, he has 24 points in 57 outings, exceeding his 23 points in 55 contests from last season. He's added 64 shots on net, 48 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating this year.