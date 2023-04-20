Sundqvist scored a goal on three shots, levied four hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Sundqvist missed five games with a lower-body injury, and his 12:43 of ice time Wednesday suggests he was still being eased in. The 29-year-old got the Wild on the board at 16:11 of the first period. He was solid in 67 outings between Minnesota and Detroit in the regular season, posting 10 goals, 18 assists, 63 hits and 69 shots on net in a middle-six role. Without a clear path to power-play time, he'll likely struggle to generate offense in the postseason.