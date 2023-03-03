The Wild have acquired Sundqvist from the Red Wings on Friday, in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023.
Sundqvist has seven goals and 21 points in 52 games this season, including two goals and five assists on the power play. The 28-year-old should find a spot as a bottom-six forward for the Wild.
